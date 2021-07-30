Gladys Mae (Brookshire) Smith, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion on June 10, 1931 to the late Earl and Irene (Gear) Brookshire.
She graduated from Converse High School in 1950 and worked for 15 years worked for Croftons Factory and United Technologies for 13 years from where she retired. After her retirement she volunteered at Wabash Community Hospital. She was a former member of the Converse United Methodist Church. In her free time Gladys was an avid reader of mysteries, collecting small decorative items, ceramics, flower arranging, and butter pecan ice cream, but most of all she loved her spending time with her family and over the years she adored all of her pets. She was also a volunteer at Wabash Community Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.