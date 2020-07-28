Gilbert Arthur Jones, Sr., 85 years, Marion, departed this life at home on July 24, 2020. He was born to Allie and Mattie (Brown) Jones on January 28, 1935, in Evansville.
Visitation is from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Following visitation, a service to celebrate Gilbert 's life will begin at 12:00 noon. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
Due to state mandates, anyone in attendance is required to wear a face covering.
