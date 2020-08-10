Geraldine “Gerri” Dolby Busenburg, 76 of Huntington passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral service following visitation at 2:00 pm. We will be following the CDC’s guidelines for Social Distancing and Social Gathering Limits.
Interment will be at the Lancaster Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made out to American Heart Association or American Stroke Association both in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.