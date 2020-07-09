Geraldine Faith Long, 76, Marion, went to be with the Lord in her home at 11:35 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born in Marion on Saturday, March 4, 1944, to Ollie and Golda Mae (Boreland) Scott. She married Robert E. Long, and he survives.
Geraldine graduated from Marion High School was a hostess for many years. She loved her dogs, Scooter and Ricky; they were her best friends. She spoiled them rotten and called them her "boys". Geraldine enjoyed the outdoors and sunshine, and she especially loved keeping her yard trimmed and well-maintained. She always looked forward to having afternoon tea with friends. She loved the Lord and faithfully read her Bible daily.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Melissa Abston of Fairmount and Michele Pulley of Marion; brother, Stanley R. (Barbara J.) Smith of Marion; niece, Cindy Lou (William J.) Bird of Marion; nephew, George Smith of Marion; grandsons, Brandon, Brady, Brock, and Josh; granddaughters, Amanda and Brittany; and great-granddaughter, Brinley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother, George Smith.
A graveside service to celebrate Geraldine's life will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Estates of Serenity.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
