Gerald Lee Dixon, Sr., 59, Rochester, affectionately known as Gary, earned his wings at 2:37 pm on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Marion General Hospital after a battle with liver cancer.
At a young age, Gary showed an affinity for fixing things. His “larger-than-life” personality made him a joy to be around. He was a proud Army veteran, joining right out of high school. His family was his everything and the driving force for all he did. He was proud of all the places he saw while being a semi-truck driver.
