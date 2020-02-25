Gerald F. Austin, age 85, of Huntington, died at 7:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Summit City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. A memorial service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Friday at Bailey-Love Mortuary. Burial will be in Marion National Cemetery.
Gerald was born on March 24, 1934 in Whitley County, Indiana, the son of Frank H. and Martha M. (Speicher) Austin.
Online guestbook: www.baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Gerald F. Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.