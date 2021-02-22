Gerald Douglas “Gary” Haynes, 75, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart, in the love and comfort of his family. Gary as he was known to his family and friends was born on Nov. 2, 1945 in Marion, Indiana to the late Paul Victor Haynes and Cleo (Priser) Haynes Rennaker. In addition to his parents, a daughter Jennifer Haynes and his sister Phyllis E. Duhamell, preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth (Eubank)Haynes; children, Andrew Haynes, Loretta (Todd) Knight, Victoria (Robert) Frederick; 6 loving grandchildren, Ean (Melissa) Frederick, Emily (Brendan) Roodbergen, Phillip (Gabriela) Wood, Jacob Wood, Nicholas Knight, Cameron Knight and 4 great grandchildren; and his siblings, Terry (Sondra) Haynes, David (Carolyn) Haynes and Galen Haynes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.