Georgia M. Batten, 90, passed away at 9:53 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at her residence of non-Covid-19 related illness.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, with Rev. Brian Beeks officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Hill Cemetery in Pennville.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Due to Covid-19 we ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility and a mask is required.
