George Rapp, Jr., 91, of LaFontaine, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Rolling Meadow Health and Rehabilitation in LaFontaine.
George married Juanita C. Collins on August 11, 1950; she survives.
A private family service will be held at LaFontaine IOOF Cemetery.
At a future date, a memorial service will be held at Lincolnville UMC in the garden that George and Juanita worked on in their younger days.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Homes, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 South Main Street, LaFontaine, Indiana 46940.
Online condolences can be left for the family on our website at www.mcdonald funerals.com.
