George Lloyd Cooper, 77, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born May 22, 1943, in Wabash, to the late George Dale and Mary Alice (Keafauver) Cooper. George graduated from La Fontaine High School in 1961. He proudly served our country for six years in the National Guard. George was married to the love of his life for 53 years, Darlene "Dee" (Kelley) Cooper, they were married on January 28, 1967, at La Fontaine Christian Church. He attended Sunnycrest Baptist Church. George was a truck driver for over 30 years. He retired from R&L Carrier after 15 years of service.
George loved his kids and grandkids more than anything and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a fun, caring person that loved to be a jokester. He was quick-witted and always had a comeback. George loved Jesus and was an inspiration to many.
George always looked forward to going to the car shows and loved NASCAR. He was an auctioneer for 10 years. George enjoyed his CB for over 50 years and was a Ham Radio member.
George is survived by his wife, Darlene "Dee" (Kelley) Cooper, Marion; children, Dawn (Brian) Conwell, Van Buren; Kelly (Jason) Jones, Marion; and Brian Cooper, Marion; brother, Dale (Carol) Cooper, Lagro; sister, Alice Loreen Longfellow, Wabash; grandchildren, Meagan (Jeremy) Davis, Lyndi Cooper, Kessid Cooper, Brayden Bowlds, Nekiia Conwell, Bergon Conwell; Great-grandchildren, Ashton, Kade, and Aria Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Dale and Mary Alice (Keafauver) Cooper.
Arrangements for George have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, IN 46953. All services for George will be held at Sunnycrest Baptist Church, 2172 W. Chapel Pike, Marion, IN 46952. On Thursday, September 3, 2020, the family will have a visitation from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. On Friday, September 4, 2020, the family will have a visitation from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M., with the Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 P.M., with Pastors' Troy Bishop, Tim Helm, and Brian Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at La Fontaine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of George to Heart to Heart Hospice at https://www.htohhfoundation.org/donation/ or at 1385 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN 46952.
