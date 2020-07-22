George Jay Gould, age 64 of Ft. Wayne, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 20, 2020.
George was born January 24, 1956 in Pittsburgh, California the son of the late George Joe Gould and Eldora (Kirby) Gould. His mother survives. He was a 1974 graduate of Mississinewa High School.
He married Gina Ginnetti on November 18, 1989 and she survives. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. After his time in the service he was the owner and operator of Jay’s Fix It Service, providing maintenance to customers heating and air conditioning units.
He loved to paint landscapes and pictures for everyone. George also loved to sing, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Fat Boy and loved playing with his grandchildren and fixing things for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Gina Gould of Ft. Wayne; his mother Eldora Gould of Marion; four sons, George Jesse (Holly) Gould of Ft. Wayne, Rocky Searan of Phoenix, Arizona, Adam (Miranda) Searan of Atlanta, Georgia and Nicholas Ginnetti of Ft. Wayne; three daughters, Tahlia Bracey of Angola, Saleina (Bob) Taylor of Churubusco, and Kayla Carper of Hawaii; three brothers, Randy (Linda) Gould of Pendleton, Steve (Connie) Gould of Lebanon and Greg (Chris) Gould of Bloomington; a sister, Pam Smith of Marion; a special aunt, Pearlann Gould of Gas City; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-granchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a special brother-in-law, Warren Smith.
Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. to Noon on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. There will be no funeral services. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
