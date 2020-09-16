George F. Whiteman, 92, Marion, passed away in his home at 5:36 am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, October 31, 1927, to Iram and Hazel (McManaman) Whiteman. In 1994, he married his second wife, Nita Crouch who preceded him in death on January 16, 2020.
George graduated from Marion High School and then joined the U.S. Navy where he was a Seaman 1st Class and was awarded the WWII Victory Medal. George was known by all as a nice guy with a good sense of humor, slow to anger and quick to forgive. He received Christ while in his forties and immediately began to get involved in service to his home church, New Hope Baptist in Gas City. He was a master craftsman with both wood or a metal lathe as a mold maker, and was proud of building his own house in which he lived for 68 years. He was most proud of his service in the U.S Navy and served in the occupation forces in Japan at the end of WWII, part of The Greatest Generation. As a young man his passion revolved around riding Indian motorcycles with a group of his buddies. With age, he moved from motorcycles to campers and he spent many summers with church friends at the local reservoirs and winters in Florida. Following his military service, George worked for 35 years with Foster Forbes.
He will be remembered by his step-son, Mike Crouch of Jonesboro; grandsons, Heath (Desirae) Crouch and Joel Crouch; and granddaughter, Jill (Rudy) Vugteveen; 5 great-grandchildren; as well as many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Iram Whiteman; mother, Hazel Whiteman; wife, Nita Whiteman, and first wife, Pauline Whiteman.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on Friday, September 18, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 800 E. S. "C" St., Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a Funeral Service to celebrate George's life will begin at 12:00 noon with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Estates of Serenity.
A special thanks to Joy and his caregivers from Faithful Friends and Heart to Heart Hospice as well as to his buddy, Laura and many other caregivers.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
