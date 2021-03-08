George F. Brewer, Sr., 77, Marion, passed away in his home on Saturday, March 6, 2021. A lifelong resident of Marion, George was born on July 28, 1943, to Charles and Vera (Durbin) Brewer.
George was a graduate of Mississinewa High School. He married Janice Mathias on February 16, 1964, and she passed away in 2005. He worked at GM for 37 years, where he was a journeyman. On December 2, 2006, he married Debra Miller, and they both retired from GM two days prior on November 30, 2006.
