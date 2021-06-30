George Everett Beck, 94, of Alexandria, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Edgewater Woods in Anderson. George was born on June 6, 1927, in Van Buren, Indiana, son of the late Flynn and Charlene (McCracken) Beck. He graduated from Fairmount High School in 1945 and 4 days later volunteered to serve in the Navy during WWII. He was on a ship in the Pacific when the war ended. George married Leah F. Hiday in 1951, and she survives. He worked at General Motors for many years. George was a very athletic man, playing basketball and baseball, and running track in high school. He was very particular about his yard and made sure he mowed it perfectly. He really enjoyed watching and owning Standardbred Harness horses and enjoyed studying their bloodlines.
George is survived by his wife, Leah; two children, Kris Beck of Anderson and John Beck of Indianapolis; along with four siblings, Jayne Skinner and Kay Cole both of Fairmount, Mary Lynn (Norm) Jones of Carmel, and Richard “Pete” (Jill) Beck of Michigan.
