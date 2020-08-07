George C. Dixon, 89, passed away on August 5, 2020 in Miller's Merry Manor, Marion. He was born in his grandparents' Marion home on March 29, 1931. George was the eldest of 8 children born to the late Harry A. and Gertrude M. (Griffith) Dixon.
George was a 1949 graduate of Marion High School and after high school joined the United States Army serving honorably until his discharge on December 15, 1952 in Ft. Knox, Kentucky. He married Phyllis J. Lucas on June 16, 1951 and resided in Ft. Knox until his separation from duty. The couple returned to Marion and George began as a Ward Clerk at the VA Hospital working for 15 years in various positions and took evening courses at IUPUI in Kokomo. He later transitioned to a voluntary civil position at the VA Credit Union and was promoted as the treasurer/manager and served in that capacity for 15 years. He transferred to the same position with RCA Credit Union for the next 15 years and retired. George was recognized for his exemplary service with awards and appreciation from 1953-1983 and a professional achievement award in 1996. He was an active member of the morning Exchange Club with recognition from the Central Indiana Exchange Club and National Exchange Club. He joined the Marion South Gideon Camp and presented Gideon Testimonies in several churches across the state. George was an active and faithful member of New Hope Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School since 1967and was the church treasurer. When New Hope was closed he followed his congregation that led him to BORN Church, Marion.
George had a deep passion for music that was developed by his teacher Jean Scarbrough. He very much enjoyed musicals and classical music and shared that passion with his children. He and Phyllis enjoyed traveling and were able to visit Hawaii for special anniversaries, Alaska to visit family and various car trips across the country. Reading, researching family genealogy and writing were also favorite past times for George but above all else George loved the Lord and always sought to serve Him.
George is survived by his children, Stephen E. Dixon and Elizabeth (Roger) Waters, both of Marion; Ruth (Ron) Cress, Noblesville; siblings, Thomas (Delores) Dixon and Rose Nelson, both of Marion; 9 grandchildren, Renae (Isiah) Drake, Christopher (Michelle) Dixon, Jennifer Philo, Matthew (Amy) Cress, Michael (Erin) Cress, Tammy (Doug) Weaver, Tracy (Rhonda) Livingston, Jared (Brooklyn) Rice and Joshua (Laurie) Rice; brother-in-law, Bill (Cindy) Lucas; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth and Louise Dawson; sister-in-law, Becky Hathaway; many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Gideon. He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis J. Dixon, daughter-in-law, Dixie Dixon and brothers, Richard Dixon, Allen Dixon, David Dixon, Gary Dixon and Ronnie Dixon.
Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana. The funeral will begin at 1pm on Wednesday with Rev. Chuck Vernon officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International at www.gideons.org/donate or PO Box 773 Marion, Indiana 46952. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
