George Andrew “Andy” Tomlin, 57, of rural Uniondale passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He was born on Jan.18, 1964 in Marion, Indiana, a son of the late George and Dawnetta (Dunham) Tomlin.
He worked as a carpenter and glazier from Martin Enterprises, SPS Corporation, and Hall Aluminum. He attended Grace Bible Church, Berne. He was also a member of the Carpenter Local 232 and Glaziers Local 1165, DC91.
