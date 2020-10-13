Gene R. Wolf, 70, Marion, passed away at 8:26 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Sandusky, Michigan, on Sunday, March 5, 1950, to Carl and Esther (Moeller) Wolf. He was married to his loving wife, Erma Ellis, who survives.
Gene graduated from Deckerville High School and completed an apprenticeship program with GM, where he was a tool and die maker. He retired on June 27, 2008, after 42 years of service. He was a member of FFA and UAW.
Gene loved music, riding bikes, and spending time with grandkids. He was very active in 4-H with his grandson, Hunter. He believed in donating his blood for others and did it frequently. He was also very generous with his time and love. Gene had many good times with friends in Somerset, Kentucky, where they went camping and hiking. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Erma, he is survived by his son, Mark Wolf of Marion; daughter, Karen (Adam) Moore of Converse; grandsons, Hunter Wolf, Preston Moore, and Harper Wolf; granddaughters, Madisyn Wolf and Piper Moore; sisters, Joyce (Bart) Williams and Betty (Andy) Peitsch; brother, Bob (Bonnie) Wolf; and sister-in-law, Elaine Wolf.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy (Bob) Moses; and brother, Gerry Wolf.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Gene's life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Pastor Dan Van Cise will be officiating with burial following at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, in honor of Robb Wolf.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.