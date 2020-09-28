Gene E. Riggs, 87, of LaFontaine, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home. Gene was born on December 20, 1932, in Anderson, Indiana to the late Chester W. and Alma (Beaty) Riggs, Sr.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Point Isabel Cemetery in Grant County, Indiana.
Funeral services have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Homes, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 South Main Street, LaFontaine, Indiana 46940.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
