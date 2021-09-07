Gayle Ann Saylors, 62, of Greentown passed away at 12:24 AM, Wednesday, Sept 2, 2021 at Community Howard Regional Health. She was born on Sept 12, 1958 in Peru, IN the daughter of John and Joyce Ann Gear Fenstermaker.
Gayle is survived by her sons Troy and his wife Kristi Bakehorn of Converse, IN and Rodney Bakehorn of Swayzee, IN; grandchildren Blake, Sierra, Austin, Rodney Jr, Alyssa and Rayden Bakehorn; a brother David Fenstermaker of Amboy; and sisters Joan and her husband Jerry Passmore of Texas and Debra and her husband Steve Bowland of Amboy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.