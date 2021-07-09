Gathel T. Gibson, 95, Marion, went to be with Jesus at 11:30 am on Friday, July 9, 2021, at York Place in Marion. A lifelong resident of Marion, Gathel was born in Marion on Wednesday, March 31, 1926, to Lester and Ingrid (Thompson) Price. On May 11, 1944, she married her beloved husband, Adrain D. Gibson, and he preceded her in death on May 9, 2006.
Gathel graduated from Swayzee High School and was a homemaker throughout her life. She faithfully served her husband and family throughout the years. Gathel was a member of First Friends Church, Liberty Franklin Friendship Club, Farm Club, and KCK Euchre Club. She enjoyed playing cards with numerous friends and clubs. She was known for her contagious laugh, her kind and gentle spirit, and how much she loved being with family.
