Gary Swarts (Pepaw Swarts), born Oct. 27th 1950, passed away at 2am Sept. 27th at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer. He was at home and surrounded with his loved ones. Sunday was spent with lots of love and laughter and moments of lucidness. We all know how much he loved us and he knew how much we loved him
He loved his family more than anything, especially Katie Swarts, his wife of almost 33 years, his daughter Missy (Dewayne) Harding, son Ron (Chona) Mckinley, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
