Gary W. Robison (Safety1) 79, passed on July 17th, 2021, at 4:20 p.m. in Bradenton, FL. He was born in Marion, IN, on May 14, 1942. Gary graduated from Marion High School.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Baldwin; his 3 daughters: Lori Robison of Bradenton, FL, Lisa Robison Pannell (Scott) of Bradenton, FL and Sheri Robison Burnett (Mitchell), of Marion, IN; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Gary is also survived by his sister, Linda Grahek (Dave) of Breckenridge, MI; and brother, Mike Robison (Donna) of Marion, IN.
