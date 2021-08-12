Gary Ray Schwyn, 68, Marion, passed away at 4:52 pm on Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was born in Farmland, Indiana, on Friday, April 17, 1953, to Ray and Wilma (King) Schwyn.
Visitation is from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm with Gary’s funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the VA Protestant Chapel, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion, IN. Pastor Mick Simpkins will be officiating with burial following at Marion National Cemetery.
