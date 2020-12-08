Gary R. Bright, 62, met his Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at his Fairmount residence after a long and hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Gary was born in Marion, Indiana on Dec. 4, 1958, son of the late Rex Eugene and Beverly E. (Brown) Bright. A 1977 graduate of Madison-Grant High School, he attended Taylor University and Marion College for several years before graduating from Ball Memorial Hospital School of Radiology Technologist. Gary was a CT and MRI Technician at St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson for many years before retiring from Community Hospital where he worked as a Radiology Information System Analyst. He married Tina M. Walston on October 9, 1993. Gary loved the Lord and was a man of God. He had been a member of Brookhaven Wesleyan Church since 1979. Gary loved his 1970 Monte Carlo and Purdue Basketball. Gary was the official volunteer photographer for ALS, attending their fundraiser walks, car shows, and golf outings.
