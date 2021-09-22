Gary Peterson, age 69 of Sims passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Golden Living Center in Kokomo, Indiana.
Gary was born on Jan. 19, 1952 in Bluffton, Indiana the son of the late Charles and Myrtle (Jones) Peterson. He worked at Gen Corp for 10 years. Gary was the World’s Biggest Chicago Cubs fan and an avid IU fan. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Texas.
