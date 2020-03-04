Gary L. Gibbs, 63, Marion, passed away at 6:12 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. He was born in Rushville, Indiana, on Sunday, September 9, 1956, to the late Otto and Dottie (McDaniels) Gibbs.
Gary graduated from Rushville High School and worked in maintenance for many years with ResCare. He retired on November 1, 2019. He was a member of the Outsider ATV Club and enjoyed going to the race tracks. He also enjoyed attending Bible studies with his siblings, as well as fishing in his spare time.
Survivors include his three sons, Michael Lee (Ginger) Gibbs, Eric (Amber) Gibbs of Van Buren, and Jeremy (Amanda) Gibbs of Franklin; daughter, Julie Gibbs of Whiteland; two brothers, Mark (Dawn) Gibbs of Marion and Otto (Angela) Gibbs, III, of Cambridge City; five sisters, Rhonda (Russ) Humphries of Marion, Tammy (Roy) Harvey of Marion, Peggy Manley of Marion, Juanita Wehrman of Marion, and Angela Gibbs of Marion; 13 grandchildren; and fianceé, Betty Denney and her son, Jordan Denney, of Marion.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Denny Gibbs.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Gary’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Darryl Smith officiating. Burial will take place at Estates of Serenity.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the organization of the donor’s choice.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
