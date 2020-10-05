Gary L. Bunch, 67, Marion, passed away in his home at 12:53 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, February 7, 1953, to Buddy and Wanda (Parson) Cummings.
Gary was a QMA, guitar player, an artist who loved to draw, and enjoyed taking care of animals. As an everyday man, he worked hard and fought hard.
Gary is survived by his mother, Wanda Cummings; sister, Debbie Whisman of Marion; niece, Sarah (Philip Leech) Whisman of Marion; three great-nieces, Ashley Whisman, Emily Whisman, Olivia Whisman; and nephew, Shane Bradshaw of Swayzee.
He was preceded in death by his father, Buddy Bunch.
At Gary’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
