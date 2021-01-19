Gary L. Barteau, 75, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Muncie. Gary was born on January 4, 1946, in Muncie, to the late Robert and Evelyn (Snodgrass) Barteau. He graduated from Yorktown High School, Class of 1964. He married the love of his life, Susie (Cates) Barteau, on November 14, 1987, at Day Spring Friends Church. Gary retired as a Tool and Die maker at Delco Remy. He was a member of Muncie Masonic Lodge 433, F & A.M.
Gary had a passion for farming, and loved red tractors. He enjoyed eating and traveling. Gary was a huge fan of the Cincinnati Red's and Ball State women's basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.