Gary (Gunny) L. Gruesbeck, 69, lost his battle with Gastric Cancer and passed away on April 18, 2021.
Gary was born on July 26, 1951 in Columbia City. Gary graduated from Cambridge City High School in 1969 and enlisted in the Marine Corp Reserves. Gary participated in the San Francisco Opera in the late 1970s. In 1981, he enlisted in the Army, stationed in Germany. Following his tour, Gary fell in love with his wife, Tracey (Parnin) and married in 1989, welcoming their son, Caes in May of 2002. Gary worked as an apprentice with a Master Framer, framing pictures and paintings, ITT Fort Wayne/Harris Corporation, Pinkerton, where he supervised first responders at GM in Fort Wayne and was Fire Chief in the Marion Plant, Southwest Fire Department EMT Volunteer, and Lutheran Air & Transfer Center Dispatch. Gary had a passion for Amateur Ham Radio and would spend hours speaking with people all over the country and beyond. Gary was very disciplined as was evident from his commitment to Martial Arts and firearms. Gary would also visit the shooting range regularly to continue his marksmanship from achieving riffle expert in the Army.
