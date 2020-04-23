Gary E. Bodkins, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home in Gas City. He was born to Michael “Mike” E. Bodkins Sr. and Diana M. (Price) Thompson, on Sept. 19, 1981, in Columbus, Ohio. Gary graduated from Mississinewa High School. He worked doing construction and home remodeling. He enjoyed helping and making things come together for people.
Gary was funny and loved teasing the people he loved, he was a good-hearted, loving, and thoughtful person. He was very artistic and enjoyed collecting old currency. When Gary was able to, he would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Gary was a loving father and son and will be greatly missed.
Gary is survived by his children, Baylon M. Bodkins, Fairmount; and Brooklyn M. Bodkins, Gas City; his parents, Michael “Mike” E. (Ronnette McDonough) Bodkins Sr., Gas City; and Diana M. (James) Thompson, Huntington; brother, Michael “Mike” E. (Chauquette Baker) Bodkins Jr, Fairmount; sister, Abby Thompson, Huntington; grandmothers, Jane Meredith, Jonesboro; and Barbara McGreehan, OH; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brandi (McCormick) Bodkins; uncle, Robert Bodkins; and grandfathers, Brooks Price and Jim Meredith.
Arrangements for Gary have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave., Marion, Indiana 46953. Due to the restrictions from COVID-19, there will not be any public services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Gary to the funeral home to help his family defray his funeral costs.
Online condolences and memories may be left at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
