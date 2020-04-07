Gary Dean Joseph, 65, of Marion, IN, passed away at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 03, 2020 at VA Northern Indiana Health Care System in Marion, IN. He was born on Sunday, May 30, 1954, in Marion, IN.
Due to the health concerns of Covid-19, there will be a private family visitation at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Burial will follow.
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
