Gary B. Ancil, 74, Marion, passed away Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, in his home. He was born in Marion on July 22, 1945, to Bernard and Mary (Fenstermaker) Ancil.
Gary graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1963 and attended a short-course at Purdue University. A lifelong farmer, he lived and farmed in Franklin Township all his life and was an FFA Honorary Farmer.
He was a former member of the National Tractor Pullers Association and competed in the early days of multiple engine tractors on the NTPA circuit with a three-engine tractor named “The Hot Rod Lincoln”. He later pulled with The Tuggers Antique Tractor Pullers with his “Oliver 88” and later still with Indiana Garden Tractor Pullers Association with his “Bumble Bee” tractor.
For several years, Gary was the coach of the Girls Softball League team, the Clippers, in the 12-15 age group. He was a former member of the American Quarter Horse Association and the Indiana Quarter Horse Association. He and his wife raised and showed Quarter Horses at AQHA and IQHA shows throughout Indiana for several years.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta, and sons, Michael J. (Patricia) of Marion and Marc O. of Bloomington.
His parents and his brother, Bruce, preceded him in death.
The family will have a private, graveside service for Gary with burial taking place at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
