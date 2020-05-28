Gary A. Rudy, 72, of Swayzee, passed away at 7:13 am on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in his Swayzee home. He was born in Marion on January 14, 1948, to David and Crystal Rudy. On January 7, 2012, he married Judith Pulley Buckland, and she survives.
Gary was a 1966 graduate of Swayzee High School. Following high school, he served as an Air Policeman in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. During his time in the military Gary achieved the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal. Gary worked as a laborer for 35 years with Dana Corporation, retiring in 2002. He was a member of the American Legion Post 10 in Marion and attended Asbury Chapel Methodist Church in Wells County. Gary enjoyed camping and being outdoors, especially at Sports Lake in Gas City.
In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his daughter, Angie R. (Carrie) Rudy of Fort Wayne; two granddaughters, Dakota and Sydney; brother, Kenneth (Judy) Rudy; and sister, Jan Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A service with full military honors will take place at 11:30 am on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN. Burial will be at Marion National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Waynedale American Legion Post 241 Honor Guard, 7605 Bluffton Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Please make checks payable to Honor Guard Director, John Smeltzer.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.