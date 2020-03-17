Garry L. Moore, age 63 of Elwood and formerly Swayzee, died Mar. 11, 2020 in an automobile accident in Grant County.
He was born Mar. 20, 1956 in Elwood to Walter and Joe Ann (Crouse) Moore. He was a 1974 grad of Willkie High School in Elwood and had an Associate Degree from Glen Oaks College in Michigan. Garry married Joyce Thornberry Aug. 21, 1976. Gary served in the U.S. Army for 30 years and reached the rank of Major in the 38th Infantry Division. He also formerly worked for Guide Lamp and Delco Remy for a total of 25 years. Currently, Garry worked for R.G.I.S. Co. as in inventory specialist. He enjoyed woodworking, fixing things, and deer hunting.
His family includes wife, Joyce Moore of Elwood; 3 sons, Patrick (Dinah) Moore of Texas, Michael Moore of Bryant, and Steven (Katie) Moore of Jonesboro; 2 sisters, Candy (Lee) Scholl and Terrie (Jerry) Rittenhouse; 4 grandchildren, Kelly Moore, Sean Moore, Sam Tarpein, and Jack Tarpein; and many extended family members.
His parents preceded him in death.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Chuck Bell and William Thornberry officiating.
Burial will be in Elwood City Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Army and Elwood V.F.W. honor guard.
Memorials: American Cancer Society.
Online condolences: copherfeslermay.com.
