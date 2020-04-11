Gail Adair Stanley, 78, of Stuart, Fl, died Feb. 7, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.
Born to the late George and Gladys Bedford, Dec. 30, 1941, in Washington DC, Gail’s family inherited her grandfather’s print shop and relocated to Anderson, IN. She graduated from Anderson High School in 1958. She also acquired an Associate Degree in Paralegal and a Real Estate License, as well.
Gail began her career working in Anderson retail and competing in local beauty contests, but eventually found office administration to be her niche. Marion General Hospital, Dr. Warren, and Humbert and Crouch, real estate, are just a few of the places Gail worked. However, the VA Administration would be Gail’s longest employer, working at VA Hospitals in Riviera Beach, FL, Ft Wayne, IN and eventually retiring from the Marion, VA Hospital in 2013.
Gail married Joe Stanley in 1964. She will be forever remembered by her two daughters: Melissa Stanley (Afnan), of Washington DC; Leah Gamble (Rick), of Syracuse IN; and two stepsons: Troy Stanley (Michelle), of Gas City IN; Tony Stanley (Kathleen), Marion IN. She also has 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A celebration of Gail’s life is pending. However, due to current health concerns, a date and time is yet to be determined. Thank you for your patience, kind words and outpouring of love. We will be in touch – Gail’s Family.
