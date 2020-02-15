Fredrick L. Lines, 77, Marion, passed away in his home at 2:52 am on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, December 26, 1942, to Wilbur and Mary Ellen (Bollhoffer) Lines. He married Phyllis Goodpaster, and she survives.
Fredrick was a dedicated union pipe fitter and loved to rebuild cars and trucks. He was very handy and could fix anything. He enjoyed country music and liked to driving around and being social. He was a very devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Along with his wife, Phyllis, he is survived by daughters, Melissa K (Robert) Ford of Marion, Debbie (Mark) Herbort of Dalton, GA, Tena Lines of Marion, Tonya Fansler of Fairmount, Maryann (Leroy) Barley of Marion; son, Randy (Angela) Lines of Marion; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Mary Ellen Lines; and grandson, Zachary Shackelford.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Fredrick’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Tom Mansbarger officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
