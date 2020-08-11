Frederick “Fred” Arthur Moorman III, 81, passed away at 4:02 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor.
Fred will be cremated and the family will have a private funeral service. Fred’s cremains will be interred privately at Gardens of Memory.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 500 N. High St. Hartford City, IN 47348
