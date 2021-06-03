Frederick D. Hughes, 81, Marion, passed away at 7:47 pm on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Converse, Indiana, on Tuesday, January 23, 1940, to Orval and Thelma (Hutchens) Hughes. He married Dorthia Whirl and she preceded him in death on February 8, 2021.
Frederick graduated from Swayzee High School. He worked as a Master Carpenter Electrician for 60 years with Hutchens Construction, retiring in 2020. He was a member of Sims Wesleyan Church. He was a devoted Christian, taught Sunday School, and as a Layman, often filled in for the pastor and performed funerals. His priorities were God and family, "Keep God in your heart and family will come". He loved helping others and he never complained. He loved nature, watching the birds, and keeping up with the weather. He loved catching butterflies and cocoons with his great-grandson, Connor. He could work on anything. He had quite the sweet tooth, and his favorite was butter pecan milkshakes. Frederick loved corny humor and always had a "dad joke" to tell if he wasn't performing magic for his grandchildren.
