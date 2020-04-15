Frederick D. Haviland, 58, of rural Geneva, IN, passed away at 6:36 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN.
Due to the safety of our community and the families we serve, there will be a private family visitation on Friday.
A Graveside service will be held at West Lawn Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020 with the Pastor Alan Crull officiating.
Arrangements by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
