Fred L. Melching, 94, Huntington, IN, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Heritage of Huntington.
Mr. Melching was born on March 30, 1927, to John H., Sr., and Cozy (Kinsey) Melching in Huntington, IN. His parents preceded him in death. Fred married Edith Dalrymple on Oct, 28, 1949. She preceded him in death on May 26, 1997.
