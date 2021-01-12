Fred G. Bair, 78, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis following an extended illness.
He was born on April 24, 1942 in Hitchens, Kentucky to Alonzo and Verna (Hay) Bair and has lived in the Summitville area for the past 42 years. He was a graduate of Anderson High School-Class of 1961. Fred enlisted in the United States Marines in 1963 and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant (E-5) in 1967. He retired as a supervisor from General Motors in Marion in 2002 after 35 years of employment. He enjoyed gardening, antiquing, woodworking and restoring antique furniture. Fred was a loving and generous man. Time spent with family was very important to him.
