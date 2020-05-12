Dr. Fred Emmett Haggerty, 88, of Greencastle Indiana passed away on April 5.
He was born Feb. 15, 1932 in Dawson, MT to parents Frieda and Charles.
Fred’s early life was spent growing up in the small farming community of La Fountain, IN.
Memorials and donations can be sent to : COVID-19 Relief Fund | United Way of Putnam County at: http://www.unitedwayofputnamcounty.org/covid-relief-fund
A graveside service will be held at La Fontaine IOOF Cemetery in La Fontaine, IN. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 3 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H.Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
