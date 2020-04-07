Dr. Fred Emmett Haggerty, 88, of Greencastle, Indiana, passed away on April 5, 2020. Born Feb. 15, 1932 in Dawson, MT to Frieda and Charles
A private graveside interment in IOOF La Fountain Cemetery is planned. An additional service with family and friends will take place at a future date. Memorials and donations can be sent to : COVID-19 Relief Fund | United Way of Putnam County at: http://www.unitedwayofputnamcounty.org/covid-relief- Fund.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H.Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneral homes.com
