Fred E. Cunningham, Jr., 80 passed away on Monday, May 11.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee Street, Markle.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 15 at 11 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel.
Interment will be at the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.
Memorial donations can be made out to Marines Memorial Association in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.
To sign Mr. Cunningham’s on-line guest registry visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.
