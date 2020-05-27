Fred E. Ball, 70, of Montpelier died May 25 at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN.
He was born in Winchester, OH. He married Joyce Ball.
He was preceded in death by his Father - James L. Ball, Mother - Mary R. (Blake) Ball, Loving Wife - Joyce (Tarr) Ball, and Brothers - Charles Ball and James Ball.
Preferred memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children 2211 North Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60635.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
