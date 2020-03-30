On Friday, March 27, 2020, Franklin Howard Frayer passed away at The Hearth of Sycamore in Ft. Wayne, Indiana at the age of 76. Frank was born on June 11, 1943 to Theodore and Frances (Keck) Frayer in Canton, Ohio. He attended Green High School. Frank received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and finished his doctorate in physical chemistry at Indiana University. Frank served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1971 with the rank of captain. He worked at Dana Corporation in Marion, Indiana from which he retired in 2008. He has been a crop farmer in Indiana from 1973 until the time of his death. He is survived by 4 children, Elizabeth Frayer, David (Amy) Frayer, Susan Frayer, and Robert (Kristen) Frayer, 9 grandchildren, 2 sisters, Sally (Gary) Ritzer and Sue (Bill) Titus, and ex-wife Sarah Poulson Hilker. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.