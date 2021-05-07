Frank T. Sinclair, 72, Marion, passed away in his home at 7:15 am on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A lifelong resident of Marion, Frank was born on Tuesday, July 27, 1948, to Joseph L. and Katherine J. (Wintz) Sinclair. On July 3, 2004, he married Judy Gray, who survives.
After Frank graduated from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. He achieved the rank of LCpl and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, he worked at Pierce Governor in Upland as a CNC Operator for ten years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.