Frank L. Vest, 80, of LaFontaine, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on June 29, 1940 in Terre Haute, to the late Emory and Eugenia (Beem) Vest.
Frank is survived by companion of 33 years, Joan Bradley, of LaFontaine; brother, Mike Vest, and sisters, Betty Joe Poe and Judy Ennen.
Per Frank’s request, there will be no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
