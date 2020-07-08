Frank Edward Lugar Jr. 49, of Summitville, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Frank was born in Bluffton, Indiana on June 14, 1971, son of Frank Edward and Connie Lugar who survive in Interlachen, Florida. Frank graduated from Prairie Heights Sr. High School in 1989. Frank had most recently been a substitute teacher for Madison-Grant Schools, as well as coach, mentor, and friend. A selfless person who gave his time, energy, and sweat because he knew down in his heart that his purpose was not for himself, but to make others realize their potential. Teaching kids skills, encouraging them to be better and giving support when it was needed and even when it wasn’t. When he coached it wasn’t just “Daddy Ball”, he wanted the best for all kids. He was a male role model in a world where kids are lacking but yearning for a father to love them. He was a friend that was there at the drop of a hat and found comfort and joy in helping others. His sole purpose was to help others. The love for his own children was evident to everyone who knew him. His children are blessed knowing their father was a man of integrity and that time equaled love. A mentor that will be truly missed by the Madison-Grant community. His legacy will live on. Frank began coaching in 2003, for both girls and boys, High School, Jr. High and the Fairmount Youth League. He coached football, basketball, track and volley ball. He ran the Fairmount Youth Football League, and served on the Fairmount Youth League board. He was also a score keeper for Madison-Grant Junior High and High School. Frank was an avid Steelers and Dale Earnhart Fan, playing golf, reading history books and engaging in political conversations.
Along with his parents, Frank is survived by his wife, Crystal (Hampton) Lugar; children, Justen Forbes, McKenna Lugar, Seth Lugar, and Jayce all of Fairmount, and Katelynn (Chase Bramel) of Gas City; siblings, Kim (Jerry) Hough, LaGrange, Jacque Kalbach, St. Augustine, FL, and Kenneth (Sarina) Lugar, Interlachen, FL; several nieces, a nephew, several great nieces and a great nephew.
Visitation for Frank will be at the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4-8 PM and Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11 AM – 1 PM. Funeral Service celebrating Frank will follow at 1 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Nathan Lutterman officiating. Burial will be at Park Cemetery, Fairmount.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral to help the family with funeral expenses.
