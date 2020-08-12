Frank C. Monroe, 88, of Shalimar, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born in Phenix City, Alabama, on April 3, 1932. On August 15, 1955, Frank married the love of his life, Delora (Riley) Monroe, who preceded him in death.
Frank was retired from the Air Force and also from the Marion VA Medical Center. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and Bingo. Frank was a family man. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones.
He is survived by his children, Johnny (Patty) Monroe of Shalimar, FL, Ginger (Andy) Webster of Knoxville, TN, Tina (Charles) Hall of Shalimar, FL, and Terry (April) Monroe of Marion; 13 grandchildren, Jason Monroe, Ryan Monroe, Jennifer Bernich, Cody Harlan, Brent Monroe, Nikki DeGroot, Amber Monroe, Chad Harlan, Courteney Harlan, Christian Monroe, Kim Hoover, Cameron Monroe, and Hannah Monroe; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Collins; brother, Grover Monroe; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his beloved wife, he was also preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Dale Monroe.
The family will have a private celebration of Frank’s life at Gardens of Memory in Marion. Frank’s final resting place will be with his beloved wife in Marion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
